People from across Scotland have been recognised in the New Year Honours List. Following on from the delayed Queen's Birthday Honours List which was revealed in October, many heroes of the coronavirus pandemic have also been recognised today.

Aberdeenshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Patricia Robins. For services to Charity and the community in Aberdeenshire. (Kemnay, Aberdeenshire)

Melanie Shand. For services to the Arts and to the community in Aberdeen during the Covid-19 Response. (Banchory, Aberdeenshire)

Jackie Stuart. Tour Guide, Peterhead Prison Museum. For services to Law and Order and to Cultural Heritage. (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)

Richard Stibbles has been honoured for his role

Richard Stibbles has been recognised for his role

Angus

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Colleen Isla Blair. Regional Swimming Development Manager, Scottish Swimming and Open Water Adventurer. For services to Swimming. (Aberfeldy, Angus)

Rosemary Elizabeth Brewster. Senior Physiotherapist, Roxburghe House Hospice, Royal Victoria Hospital, Dundee. For services to End of Life Care. (Kirriemuir, Angus)

David Keay Dorward. Chairman, Dundee Bairns. For services to Children and Families in Dundee. (Broughty Ferry, Angus)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Jacqueline Campbell. For charitable services to the Children's Hospital Association Scotland, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Dundee, Angus)

Jennifer Ann McCartney. For services to Squash. (Monifieth, Angus)

Ayrshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Richard Cumming Paterson. Master Blender, Whyte and Mackay Ltd. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry. (Troon, Ayrshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jean Shirley Smart. Director, Collin Care Group and Head, Mayfield Nursery, Glasgow. For services to Pre-School Education and to Charity. (Largs, Ayrshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Maxine Ann Allan. Chief Executive Officer and Trustee, Whiteleys Retreat. For services to Young People with Cancer and NHS Front Line Workers in Ayr during the Covid-19 Response. (Ayr, Ayrshire)

Margaret Scott Cook. For services to Ayrshire Hospice. (Irvine, Ayrshire)

Bruce Harris. For voluntary service to the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme in Cumnock, Ayrshire. (Ayr, Ayrshire)

Elizabeth Fraser Wilson. Lately Division and County Commissioner, Girlguiding. For services to Young People in North Ayrshire. (Kilwinning, Ayrshire)

Banffshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Vinaykant Ruparelia DL. For services to Local Enterprise, to Tourism and to the community in Portsoy, Banffshire. (Portsoy, Banffshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Desmond Victor James Cheyne. For services to the community in Banff during the Covid-19 Response. (Banff, Banffshire)

Jennifer Lee. Founder, Beulah Drop-In Café. For services to Art and to Social Inclusion in Aberdeenshire. (Alvah, Banffshire)

East Lothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Robert Peter Douglas Miller. For services to Wildlife Conservation in Scotland. (Haddington, East Lothian)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dorothy Anne Hilsley. Headteacher, Yester Primary School, Gifford. For services to Education in East Lothian. (Gullane, East Lothian)

Edinburgh

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Bashabi Fraser. For services to Education, to Culture and to Integration in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Caroline Jane Gardner FRSE. Lately Auditor General for Scotland. For services to the Scottish Public Sector. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Lady Maureen Margaret Ann McGinn JP. Lately Chair, National Lottery Community Fund Scotland Committee. For services to Heritage and to a Civil Society. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor Petra Wend FRSE. Lately Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh. For services to Higher Education. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Philip Norman Archer. Lately Principal, Leith School of Art. For services to Art and to Education. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Dr Heather Jane Bacon. Animal Welfare and Veterinary Outreach Manager, Jeanne Marchig International Centre for Animal Welfare Education, Edinburgh. For services to Veterinary Education, to Animal Welfare and to Charity in the UK and Abroad. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Dr Beverly Patricia Bergman. For services to Veterans in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Commodore Michael Peter Bullock MBE. Chief Executive, Northern Lighthouse Board. For services to the Safety and Welfare of Seafarers. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Dr Hermione Anne Phoebe Cockburn. Scientific Director, Dynamic Earth. For services to Public Engagement in Science. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Alison Anne Monaghan. Principal Geologist, British Geological Survey. For services to Geology. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Kirsty Baird. For services to Singing, Mental Health and to the community in Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians during the Covid-19 Response. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Dr Alistair Charles Forbes. Co-founder, Scottish Tech Army. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Richard James Foxley. For voluntary service to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Peter Trevenen Jaco. Co-founder, Scottish Tech Army. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Andrew Thomas Wildgoose. For services to Charitable Fundraising during Covid-19. (Dunbar, Edinburgh)

Fife

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Peter Dawson OBE. Former Chief Executive and Secretary, Royal and Ancient Golf Club. For services to Golf. (St Andrews, Fife)

Professor Ian Gardner Finlay. Consultant Surgeon, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Professional Consultant, Health Workforce Directorate, Scottish Government. For services to Medical Education and Training. (Kilconquhar, Fife)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lynda Morris Colston. Learning Design Manager, People and Capability Group, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Mental Health Learning. (Leven, Fife)

Robert Duncan Dick. Head Coach, Scottish Disability Bowls. For services to Disability Sport. (Cupar, Fife)

Marie Shevas. For services to Charity in Cowdenbeath and Malawi. (Ketly, Fife)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

David Adamson. Honorary Chieftain, Burntisland Highland Games. For services to Athletics and to the community in Burntisland, Fife. (Burntisland, Fife)

John Gilfillan. Director, John Gilfillan Funeral Directors. For services to Bereaved People and to the community in Fife. (Cardenden, Fife)

Glasgow

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Abdul Majid. For services to Integration in Glasgow and to Charity in Scotland and Abroad. (Bothwell, Glasgow)

Robert Kilpatrick Rankin. Project Manager, Watt's Improved Safety Headguard. For services to Civil Engineering and to Innovation. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Alexander Watt. Founder and Chairman, Glasgow Eagles Sports Charity Club. For services to Young People with Additional Needs and Disabilities and to Community Cohesion in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Swaran Chowdhary. For services to Kidney Research UK, Organ Donation and South Asian communities in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Inverness-shire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Paula Morag Lloyd. For services to the Vulnerable in Inverness during the Covid-19 Response. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)

Lanarkshire

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

The Right Honourable Thomas Clarke CBE JP. For Public and Political Service. (Coatbridge, Lanarkshire)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

William Paterson. For services to the Economy and to the community in Scotland. (Coatbridge, Lanarkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Midlothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Wendy Anne Bickmore FRS FRSE. Director, MRC Human Genetics Unit, University of Edinburgh. For services to Biomedical Sciences and to Women in Science. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Barnabas Jester Cox. For voluntary services to Health Workers in Scotland during the Covid-19 Response. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Moray

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Emma Victoria Henderson. Co-founder, Project Wingman. For services to Charity during Covid-19. (Kinloss, Moray)

Ronald Alexander Loveland. For services to Foster Care in Moray. (Fochabers, Moray)

Joyce Margaret Loveland. For services to Foster Care in Moray. (Fochabers, Moray)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mary Nelson. For services to Homeless People in Moray. (Kinloss, Moray)

Perth and Kinross

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Geoffrey Allan Codd FRSE. Emeritus Professor of Microbiology, University of Dundee. For services to Water Quality. (Longforgan, Perth and Kinross)

Fiona Helen Turnbull Symon. For services to Maritime Heritage. (Kinross, Perth and Kinross)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

George Andrew Middlemiss DL. Chairman, Perth and Kinross Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel. (Kinross, Perth and Kinross)

Richard John Stibbles. British Red Cross Ambulance Crew. For voluntary service to the NHS in England and Scotland during Covid-19. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Renfrewshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Alan Stewart. Hairdresser. For services to Hairdressing. (Langbank, Renfrewshire)

Linda Elizabeth Stewart. Hairdresser. For services to Hairdressing. (Langbank, Renfrewshire)

Michael Tobias. For services to the Jewish Community. (Giffnock, Renfrewshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Jamie Kinlochan. For services to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response through Who Cares? Scotland. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Charandeep Singh. Founder, The Sikh Food Bank. For services to Charity during the Covid-19 Response. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Ross and Cromarty

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Debora Ann Townsend. For services to the community in North West Scotland during Covid-19. (Achnasheen, Ross and Cromarty)

Scottish Borders

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Laura Patricia Alcock-Ferguson. Founding Director, Campaign to End Loneliness. For services to People Experiencing Loneliness in Later Life. (Galashiels, Scottish Borders)

Shetland

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

William Henderson. For voluntary service in the Shetland Islands. (Lerwick, Shetland)

Nicola Stove. Lead, Highlands and Islands, North Scotland Response, British Red Cross. For services to the community in North Scotland during Covid-19. (Lerwick, Shetland)

Stirling and Falkirk

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Francis Gerard McCormac FRSE. Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Stirling. For services to Education and to the Economy. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Thomas Eardley Allison. For services to Scottish Business and to Charity. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Professor Allister Ian Ferguson FRSE. Professor of Photonics, University of Strathclyde. For services to Science and to Industry. (Balfron, Stirling and Falkirk)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Rosemary Fletcher. Volunteer. For voluntary service to the NHS Forth Valley Royal Hospital during Covid-19. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Ashley Nicholson. President, UK Harbour Masters Association, and Senior Harbour Master, Forthports ltd. For services to Women in the Maritime Sector. (Larbert, Stirling and Falkirk)

Jacqueline Winning. Centre Manager, Forth Valley Sensory Centre. For services to People with Sensory Loss during the Covid-19 Response. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mohammed Usman Rakq. Senior IT Assistant, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Education and to Students with Hearing Impairments. (Bonnybridge, Stirling and Falkirk)

West Lothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Ann McVie. Deputy Director, Social Security Policy, Scottish Government. For public service. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Cheryl-Lee Brown. For services to Children and to Families in Midlothian. (Livingston, West Lothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Karen Elliot. Secretary, Scottish Area, Royal Naval Association and Social Secretary, City of Edinburgh Branch, Chair, Association of Wrens and Women of the Royal Naval Services Edinburgh and District Branch. For voluntary service to Royal Navy Veterans. (Livingston, West Lothian)

Western Isles

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Kenneth Neil MacDonald. For voluntary service to Dentistry and Dental Training Abroad. (Isle of Lewis, Western Isles)

Kenneth MacKay. For services to the community in Rhenigidale, Western Isles. (Isle of Harris, Western Isles)

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Detective Chief Superintendent Samantha McCluskey. Police Service of Scotland.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch. Police Service of Scotland.

QUEEN'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (QFSM)

Martin Blunden. Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

QUEEN'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (QAM)

Stephanie Jones. Acting Head of Clinical Services, Scottish Ambulance Service.

Araf Saddiq. Paramedic, Scottish Ambulance Service.