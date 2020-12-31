SIXTEEN Scottish-based companies including major names such as St Johnstone FC and Pizza Hut have been identified as "rogue employers" and been named and shamed for failing to pay the minimum wage.

Offending Scots-based firms failed to pay nearly £900,000 to over 11,000 workers, in what was described as a "completely unacceptable breach of employment law".

Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates.

It is the first time Government has named and shamed employers since 2018 and business minister Paul Scully said the list should be a “wake-up call” to rogue bosses.

St Johnstone FC were included in the ‘rogues gallery’ having failed to pay £14,266.74 to 28 workers including 25 apprentice footballers, according to the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Pizza Hut (U.K.) Limited, failed to pay £845,936.41 to 10,980 workers, with BEIS saying the case related to the City of Edinburgh. It said the Pizza Hut investigation started with an investigation into an Edinburgh branch of the chain.

Also on the list was the Roxburghe Hotel in Edinburgh and the WKW Partnership Limited, trading as Cairngorm Hotel in Aviemore.

The Scots companies were among 139 across the UK, which BEIS say have short-changed their employees to the tune of £6.7m and have been fined.

The companies were investigated between 2016 and 2018 and across the UK over 95,000 workers were hit by what BEIS said was "a flagrant breach of employment law".

The offending companies range in size from small businesses to large multi- nationals who employ thousands of people across the UK.

BEIS said the vast majority of businesses follow the law and uphold workers’ rights.

But the publication of the list is intended to "serve as a warning to rogue employers that the Government will take action against those who fail to pay their employees properly".

One of the main causes of minimum wage breaches was low-paid employees being made to cover work costs, which would eat into their pay packet, such as paying for uniform, training or parking fees.

Also, some employers failed to raise employees’ pay after they had a birthday which should have moved them into a different National Minimum Wage bracket.

Business minister Paul Scully said: “Paying the minimum wage is not optional, it is the law. It is never acceptable for any employer to short-change their workers, but it is especially disappointing to see huge household names who absolutely should know better on this list.

“This should serve as a wake-up call to named employers and a reminder to everyone of the importance of paying workers what they are legally entitled to.

“Make no mistake, those who fail to follow minimum wage rules will be caught out and made to pay up.”

The companies named were served a notice of underpayment between September 2016 and July 2018, following investigations by HM Revenue & Customs.

Last month, the Government announced a measured increase in National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates, which will come into effect from April 2021.

According to the government, the rises mean that the annual earnings of a full-time worker on the NLW will have increased by around £4,030 since its introduction in April 2016.

Earlier this year, the Living Wage Foundation announced increases to the real Living Wage - rates which are voluntarily paid by 7,000 UK businesses.

It now stands at £9.50 per hour across the UK.

The UK government has been vhallenged to ensure workers are paid the real living wage by the end of 2021.

Research for the SNP has found that the gap in the minimum wage for younger workers is now at its widest level.

Data showed that the gap between the highest and lowest minimum wage rates has grown almost every year since it was introduced.

In 2000, the difference between those on the lowest and those on the highest level of minimum wage was 12.5 per cent, however this year it is 91.6 per cent.

The minimum wage for those 25 and older is £8.72 per hour, while 16 and 17-year-olds are entitled to just £4.55. Apprentices have a minimum wage of £4.15.

The SNP said that despite employment law remaining a reserved power for Westminster, Scotland is the best performing of all four UK nations for the percentage of employees paid the real Living Wage or more (84.8%).

A St Johnstone spokesman said: "As required, the club made arrangements for these former employees to be paid the relevant amounts. Due to the absence of written evidence to support our position in relation to hours worked as opposed to the actual rate of pay, the club was unable to disprove HMRC’s estimate of the average hours worked per week by these employees.

The hours of work undertaken by our apprentices was fully reviewed and changes were implemented immediately following HMRC's outcome.

The club prides itself in treating our staff fairly and we are extremely disappointed to find ourselves in a position whereby we are criticised for failing to meet National Minimum Wage requirements."

A Pizza Hut spokesman said: “At Pizza Hut Restaurants, we take our commitments as a responsible, award-winning employer extremely seriously, including paying our team members at or above national minimum wage. Several years ago, along with many other businesses in the sector, HMRC made us aware of an error relating to a historic uniform policy.

"In 2018 we completed a wage adjustment for current and former employees working closely with the HMRC to understand who was eligible. It is important to stress that there was never any intent to underpay our employees, we are advocates of the principles that underpin minimum wage and we are confident that the necessary processes have been fixed to ensure that this will not happen again."

The list of Scotland-based companies identified by BEIS are:

Pizza Hut (U.K.) Limited, City of Edinburgh, failed to pay £845,936.41 to 10,980 workers

WKW Partnership Limited, trading as Cairngorm Hotel, Highland KA21, failed to pay £4,057.00 to 7 workers

St Johnstone Football Club Limited (The), Perth and Kinross PH1, failed to pay £14,266.74 to 28 workers

Dakota Forth Bridge Limited- Dissolved 20/03/2020, City of Edinburgh S70, failed to pay £10,236.50 to 4 workers

Mr Malcolm Gilmour and Mr David Gilmour, trading as Gilmour Bros, South Lanarkshire, failed to pay £2,446.58 to 3 workers

Rainbow Room (East Kilbride) Limited, South Lanarkshire G74, failed to pay £2,378.77 to 15 workers

Mr William Fleeson, trading as Rainbow Room International, Stirling, failed to pay £2,089.66 to 11 workers

D & D Decorators Limited, East Ayrshire KA3, failed to pay £2,080.35 to 1 worker

Keasim Glasgow Limited, trading as Malones Glasgow, Glasgow City G2, failed to pay £1,503.43 to 1 worker

The Roxburghe Hotel Edinburgh Limited (we have been notified that this company is no longer operating and that the Roxburghe Hotel is under new management), City of Edinburgh EH3, failed to pay £1,317.43 to 47 workers

Clare McFarlane and Suzanne McGill, trading as Rainbow Room International, South Lanarkshire, failed to pay £1,304.77 to 16 workers

Mrs Krystle Purdy, trading as Krystalized, Epping Forest, failed to pay £1,294.13 to 1 worker.

Oakminster Healthcare Limited, trading as Cumbrae House Care Home, Glasgow City G41, failed to pay £1,292.30 to 21 workers

Mr Mohammed Nasir, trading as Omar Khayyam, City of Edinburgh, failed to pay £935.31 to 2 workers

About Face Beauty Clinic Limited, Glasgow City G74, failed to pay £924.51 to 6 workers

Rainbow Room (24 Royal Exchange Square) Limited, Glasgow City G1, failed to pay £851.70 to 6 workers