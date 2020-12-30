FROM coronavirus volunteers who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to pioneering scientists and politicians, their dedication has been recognised and are among the Scots named in the New Year Honours list.



Long-serving former Labour MP

Tom Clarke is one of two Scots to be awarded a knighthood, along with Stirling University’s vice chancellor, Professor Francis Gerard McCormac.

The former Coatbridge MP, who was appointed film and tourism minister in Tony Blair’s first Cabinet, served in Parliament between 1982 and 2015.

He has been made a knight for his public and political service, while Mr McCormac received his knighthood for services to education and the economy.

The professor said: “I feel very honoured to receive this recognition and am indebted to the staff and students at the University of Stirling whose hard work and dedication have made the university what it is today.

“I’m immensely proud of everything we have achieved over the past decade and the progress that we’ve made.

“Stirling is an international university with a pioneering spirit and

a global reputation for high-quality teaching and research.

“Most importantly, it is a place where ability – not background – is valued.

Nicola Stove has been recognised in the New Year Honours List

Dozens of people who have volunteered during the coronavirus pandemic have also been recognised in the list, including individuals behind a new method of reaching vulnerable people and providers of practical and emotional support to NHS staff and infected patients.

Jamie Kinlochan began preparing for a lockdown weeks before it was announced by the Prime Minister

in March.

The 35-year-old, from Paisley, is being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his work with Who Cares Scotland? in which he set up a helpline for vulnerable people who could not get access to the support they need.

It saw about £150,000 given to needy people through cash and supplies between March and July.

Mr Kinlochan said: “For me, this is really important and it feels really validating. I just had an idea but it took a massive team of people to get it off

the ground.”

Emma Henderson is being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her support for the wellbeing of NHS staff.

The 47-year-old air captain of Kinloss, Moray, founded Project Wingman in March initially as a way to offer “tea and empathy” to medics.

She galvanised her industry to facilitate wellbeing lounges in hospitals across the UK.

Since the first lounge at the Whittington Hospital in April, there are now facilities at more than 80 hospitals nationwide – with support from 5,500 volunteers.

Ms Henderson said: “I’m completely overwhelmed, frankly.

“I burst into tears when I found out

– it’s an amazing thing to be receiving and I feel so grateful for it.

“It’s down to the hard work of volunteers, so I hope this reflects on them as well.”

Nicola Stove has also been awarded a BEM for services to remote communities of Northern Scotland during Covid-19.

The 42-year-old British Red Cross manager from Lerwick, Shetland, helped provide food parcels, medication and financial aid, even sourcing a fridge for a vulnerable couple.

She also co-ordinated welfare visits, patient transport, PPE distribution, as well as assisting several councils and food banks.

Ms Stove said: “The impact this pandemic has had on people’s entire lives has been massive.

“Being able to support them in any way we can has been a real experience.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do it without our amazing volunteers and amazing team.”

But there is one person that would be overjoyed with her latest achievements.

“I lost my mum in October and she was the first person I wanted to call when I found out about the award,”

she says. “She would have been over

the moon to see her daughter in the paper and that makes me exceptionally proud.”

Ms Stove’s colleague Richard Stibbles, who has volunteered for the charity for 30 years, is also being awarded a BEM. The 40-year-old, from Perth, left his home in Scotland at the start of the pandemic and volunteered for three deployments in London.

He worked 10-hour days in full Personal Protective Equipment transporting positive patients to hospital and other patients to care homes or to their families.

Mr Stibbles said: “I’ve told my mum to check the news today, but I didn’t tell her why.

“She’ll be so incredibly proud – she thinks caring is in-built in me. Even from a young age if anyone was sick she says I wanted to look after them.”

Jackie Campbell has been recognised with a BEM for charitable services to the Children’s Hospital Association Scotland (CHAS), particularly during the Covid-19 response. She has helped with fundraising for 14 years and been involved with CHAS over the last four years. The 60-year-old, from Invergowrie, Angus, said: “I’m delighted.”

Caroline Gardner, Scotland’s former Auditor General, has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her services to the Scottish public sector.

After stepping down from the role earlier this year, Ms Gardner was appointed to an advisory panel by the Scottish Government to examine and set out options for the creation of a National Care Service.

Peter Dawson, already the holder of an OBE, former chief executive and secretary of the Royal and Ancient

Golf Club in St Andrews, has been awarded a CBE For services to the sport.

Richard Paterson, master blender for Whyte and Mackay, has been awarded an OBE for services to the Scotch Whisky Industry.

The New Year Honours List includes 1,239 recipients. Public sector workers make up 14.8 per cent of the list and include firefighters, medical professionals, teachers, police officers and local government workers – all of whom are being recognised for making a huge individual impact, and in particular in the response to the coronavirus.