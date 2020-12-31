PANDEMIC schooling, saving the world and the need for balance were issues raised by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Sarah Vine was not surprised to hear there has been a disturbing rise in depression amongst teenagers, she said.

“While younger, primary school-aged children have tended to benefit from spending more time at home, those of secondary school age have not,” she said. “Schools are far more than exam factories. They are essential to the physical, emotional and intellectual development of young people. School is where they learn how to be adults, within the confines of a carefully structured environment.”

She said it was madness to consider closing them again.

“If the scientists demanded we shut down our transport system, or close all supermarkets, the Government wouldn’t even consider it,” she said. “The well-being of the nation’s children is, for me, equally non-negotiable.”

The Daily Express

Stephen Pollard said the pandemic had put the world into a deep freeze.

“The success of the vaccines, including Pfizer’s and our own Oxford-led effort, has been a near-miraculous demonstration of humanity’s ability to transform our world for the better,” he said. “We are an amazing species: indeed, it is no exaggeration to say that the scientists behind the vaccines have saved the world.”

He said the next three or four months would continue to be tough, all the more so in the knowledge that we are within touching distance of a return to normality.

He said the development of the vaccine could spur us on to solve other problems ‘in the knowledge that when we put our minds to it, we can triumph over the worst that nature has for us. Roll on 2021!’

The Guardian

Elle Hunt found herself working even harder as a journalist during the pandemic, with noting to distract her, she said.

“Work quickly expanded to fill the gaps – partly in the absence of anything else worthwhile to do, and partly because of the fear – as my peers were made redundant and budgets shrank – that every commission would be my last,” she said.

She found herself working through the night and a burnout was inevitable.

“ All my energy was spent keeping myself in motion, as if to pause for a moment would cause me to finally crash,” she said.

“My lesson this year was that work alone would not sustain me, no matter how much I gave over to it – that I cannot love what I do, and treat myself with blatant disregard.

“My hope for next year and beyond is to find value, and meaning, in balance

The only way out is through, I’d told myself – but the same can be said of life.”