Nicola Sturgeon has thanked the co-founder of BrewDog after an offer to use their closed bars as coronavirus vaccine hubs.
James Watt tweeted Ms Sturgeon and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to suggest the craft beer company’s venues could be used to help roll out the vaccine quickly.
The Aberdeenshire-based brewer has dozens of bars across the country, including throughout Scotland and in central London.
Mr Watt tweeted: “Hi Matt Hancock & Nicola Sturgeon. We would like to offer our closed @BrewDog venues to help with a quick roll-out of the vaccine. For free.
“We have waiting areas, huge refrigerators, seperate rooms for vaccinatations and an ace team who can help organise.
“We want to help.”
Ms Sturgeon replied: “Thank you. I’ll pass this on to our vaccination team.”
A spokeswoman for BrewDog told the PA news agency: “We are excited to work with the Government to do all we can to help with a fast and effective vaccine rollout and we would like to thank Nicola Sturgeon for getting in touch so quickly.”
Bars are currently closed in many areas of Britain due to coronavirus restrictions.
Earlier in the pandemic, BrewDog launched a beer in response to the Dominic Cummings controversy – called “Barnard Castle Eye Test” after a fan vote – with profits going towards making hand sanitiser for the NHS.
