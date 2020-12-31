ONE of Scotland’s leading businessmen Tom Allison is among those to be recognised in the New Year Honours List.
Mr Allison has been awarded a BEM, British Empire Medal, for services to Scottish business and charity.
The non-executive director of Celtic FC said: “It is a great and very humbling honour, which belongs every bit as much to the many skilled and dedicated people I’ve been privileged to work alongside over the past four decades.”
Mr Allison was appointed to the Celtic board in September 2001 as non-executive director.
He is chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee.
Mr Allison was chief executive at Clydeport before it was taken over by Peel Holdings in January 2003. He stepped down as chief executive to become executive chairman of Peel Ports, a subsidiary of the company.
Mr Allison held senior management positions with Scottish and Newcastle and ADT plc before becoming chief executive at Clydeport in 1997.
