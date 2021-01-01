STEVEN GERRARD has urged Rangers fans to stay at home and not gather on Saturday as the club prepare to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox Disaster.

Rangers will pay tribute to the 66 supporters that lost their lives on January 2, 1971 with a wreath laying ceremony at the John Greig Statute.

And a silence will be held before kick-off as Gerrard's side face Celtic in the second Old Firm fixture of the campaign.

Covid regulations will prevent Rangers holding a larger scale event at present and Gerrard has asked supporters not to gather at the ground tomorrow.

Gerrard said: "In a normal situation, we'd have a lot of people around the ground and we'd obviously put a full service on so we could pay our respects that way.

"But because of Covid-19, things will look slightly different. However, as a club we still want to pay our full respects to everyone involved and to all the names that are no longer with us.

"It's a very special day tomorrow, myself and the players are all aware of that - but I would ask all our fans to stay away. I know that's tough but we also have to pay respect to the situation we're all in at the moment and stay safe at home."

Gerrard's cousin Jon-Paul Gilhooley, 10, was the youngest victim at Hillsborough as 96 supporters lost their lives in 1989.

And the former Liverpool captain has paid his respects to those that were killed, their families and the survivors of the Ibrox Disaster.

He said: "Yeah for sure, there's certainly a relation from my point of view with my connection to the Hillsborough disaster as well.

"I certainly know what this disaster means to people and I want to send my full respects to all the families and the survivors. I also want to pay my respects to the people who passed away.

"It's a very poignant day tomorrow, the 50th year as well."