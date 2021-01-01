A one-year-old baby was found dead in a Glasgow home on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the property on Jura Street, near Bellahouston Park, at around 9.20am.
The baby was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.
Police say they are treating the death as unexplained, and a post mortem will be carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 9.20am on Thursday, December 31, 2020, police received a report of the sudden death of a one-year-old baby at a property in Jura Street, Glasgow.
"The baby was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children, however, pronounced dead a short time later.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances although the death is being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post mortem."
