It'll be a mad dash to the shelves today if you haven't managed to nab yourself a steak pie in time for New Year's Day dinner.

But as with every year, there is the question of whether or not shops are open - even moreso with mainland Scotland in level four restrictions, meaning all non-essential shops are closed.

Here are the supermarkets that are open in Scotland, and the latest coronavirus information for each one:

Aldi

Aldi is closed on New Year's Day.

The next time this shop will open its doors will be Saturday, January 2 from 8am. But fear not - they'll be staying open a tad later, with a closing time of 10pm.

Asda

If you are heading to Asda, then you'll be in luck. The majority of Asda stores are open today, albeit with slightly different opening times.

You're being encouraged to check your local store's opening hours here.

Tesco

Opening hours for Tesco will vary across the country, but it looks like the majority will be open today.

You can check your local store's hours here.

Lidl

It looks like Lidl will not be welcoming customers today. It is closed for the entirety of New Year's Day, but will be open again on Saturday, January 2 as normal.

Morrisons

Morrisons will be open with different trading times today. The doors to many opened at 9am and will close at 6pm, before being open as normal tomorrow.

Check your local store here.

Sainsbury's

In a similar fashion, Sainsbury's will be open today, but with different trading times.

They opened at 9am and will close at 7pm, before opening as normal tomorrow.