People in Scotland have brought in 2021 without the traditional street parties this year.

Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay released “drone swarm” videos to replace the country's famed party season.

The series of videos, titled Fare Well, featured a swarm of 150 illuminated drones which form symbols and animals in a “beautiful ode to Scotland”.

Each video is narrated by actor David Tennant and includes verses written by Scotland’s official poet, makar Jackie Kay.

While they appear to be flying above landmarks like Edinburgh Castle, the drones were flown elsewhere before being edited into other footage.

Underbelly, the producers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, say it is the largest drone show ever produced in the UK.

The drones were flown in the Highlands before being “placed into shots separately filmed around Edinburgh” due to the coronavirus restrictions, they said.

Director Charlie Wood said: “With 2020 being the year it has been, we want to ring out the old year and hurry in the new year, with a message of hope at a world-class event.

“Hope will be the universal message of the turn of the year, and ours will be no exception – Edinburgh’s Hogmanay’s mission is to sing it from the roof tops with a creatively-led and proudly Scottish celebration.

“We’re grateful to our creative team and to the City of Edinburgh Council, EventScotland, The Scottish Government and Creative Scotland who have supported us to create a unique and special moment for people around the world.”