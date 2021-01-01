A search has been launched for a schoolboy who has not been seen since the early hours of New Year's Day.
Brandon Knight was last seen at around 1.25am on Friday morning in Chapel Street, Alyth.
The 15-year-old had a rucksack with him, and may have been on a bike, according to police.
He is described as white, around 5’4 in height and of slim build, with medium length dark brown hair which is shaved at the sides, and has blonde highlights in his fringe.
Police say they believe he was wearing a dark blue padded jacket with a hood when he was last seen, as well as black jogging bottoms and grey Adidas trainers.
Officers are searching for the teenager, and are asking anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.
Constable Jamie Elder said: "There have been no sightings of Brandon since this time and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
"Anyone who may have seen Brandon since this time or have any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact us via 101 quoting incident number 0740 of January 1, 2021."
