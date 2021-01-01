A man has died after being hit by multiple vehicles on a busy Scots motorway on New Year's Day.

The victim, whose age is not known, was hit by a number of vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the M8 at East Whitburn.

Emergency services locked down the road just before 3am, and reopened it around eight hours later.

Traffic Scotland alerted road users of the police incident on social media at around 6am, and said at 9.40am that the road would "remain closed for some time".

Police have reopened the road, but say enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 2.45am on Friday, January 1, 2021, a male pedestrian died after being struck by a number of vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the M8 near to junction 4 at East Whitburn.

“The road is closed westbound between junction 3a and junction 4. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”