A man has died after being hit by multiple vehicles on a busy Scots motorway on New Year's Day.
The victim, whose age is not known, was hit by a number of vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the M8 at East Whitburn.
Emergency services locked down the road just before 3am, and reopened it around eight hours later.
Traffic Scotland alerted road users of the police incident on social media at around 6am, and said at 9.40am that the road would "remain closed for some time".
READ MORE: Baby found dead in Glasgow home
Police have reopened the road, but say enquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 2.45am on Friday, January 1, 2021, a male pedestrian died after being struck by a number of vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the M8 near to junction 4 at East Whitburn.
“The road is closed westbound between junction 3a and junction 4. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.