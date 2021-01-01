Coronation Street actor Mark Eden has died at the age of 92.
The actor's agent confirmed that he died early on New Year's Day after being hospitalised in November.
His agent said he had been living with Alzheimer's disease "for some time".
Mr Eden's career spanned more than 50 years, and was famed for his Corrie character, Alan Bradley.
“We are very sad to announce the death of actor Mark Eden," his agent confirmed in a statement to PA.
“He died peacefully, in hospital, earlier today, January 1, 2021. Mark had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some time, and was hospitalised in November.
“Mark, 92, had a long career spanning more than 50 years, including eight years in Coronation Street as character Alan Bradley."
He is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Polly, his stepson Saul and grand-daughter Emma.
His agent added: "We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”
