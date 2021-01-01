A MEMORIAL service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox Disaster has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rangers bosses say they have taken the decision with "great sadness" and opted instead to wait until restrictions allow them to be "completely inclusive for all families".

It is understood representatives from the club and their opponents on Saturday, Celtic, will still lay a wreath and hold a minute's silence before their match.

On January 2, 1971, 66 supporters lost their lives in a crush on Stairway 13 at Ibrox Stadium following a league game with their city rivals. Every year since, the Light Blues have marked the anniversary with a ceremony at the statue of John Greig – who was captain on the day – outside the ground.

Rangers said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented us from being able to hold a full, traditional service to commemorate the anniversary.

Rangers players and staff attended memorial services across the country at the time

"Before the impact of the pandemic took hold, we had planned to hold a service that would be similar in style and scale to the one held at Glasgow Cathedral in 1971.

"However, as there are no options that allow us to be completely inclusive of all the families, survivors and representatives that should be present at such an occasion, we have decided to postpone a major event until circumstances allow us to hold a service that would reflect the significance and magnitude of the occasion.

"We know how important a service is not only in terms of an act of commemoration but also as a way for families to meet and comfort each other.

Former Gers star Derek Johnstone, who was 16 on that fateful day, at a previous service to mark the disaster

"In the absence of a service this year, additional digital and matchday tributes will be on display tomorrow and the club will continue to support and liaise with families via the Always Remembered communication channel."

The club have also asked supporters to stay away from the stadium due to current level four restrictions.

"We understand that normally a lot of people would visit the stadium on January 2 to pay their own tributes and leave a token of respect," the statement continued. "Unfortunately we must respectfully ask supporters and individuals not to visit the stadium this year as government guidelines related to the Covid-19 pandemic restrict non-essential travel."

Supporters who would normally travel to Ibrox have been asked to donate to St Andrew's First Aid, who played a crucial role that fateful day in Govan. Fans can text SAFA to 70660 to pledge £10.

The tragedy was Britain’s biggest disaster at a football ground until 96 Liverpool fans tragically died at Hillsborough in 1989.

Thirty one of the victims at Ibrox were teenagers. The loss included many children, five of them schoolmates from the town of Markinch in Fife.

The youngest victim was a boy of nine, Nigel Pickup, who had travelled to the game from Liverpool.

The aftermath of the disaster

One woman was among the fatalities. Margaret Ferguson, 18, from Maddiston, near Falkirk, had made a doll for the daughter of Rangers centre-forward Colin Stein and had delivered it to his home before Christmas.

A fatal accident inquiry found the 66 had died through being crushed or covered by the bodies of others.

The evidence suggested the accident was caused because at least one person fell or collapsed on the stairway when those who were descending were packed closely together and were being pushed downwards by the pressure of others above and behind them.

The tragedy led to huge changes in football stadia across the country.

It spurred the UK government into a review of safety at sports grounds and in February 1971, Scottish judge Lord Wheatley was asked to conduct an inquiry. It formed the basis for the Guide to Safety at Sports Grounds (Green Guide), published in 1973.