NICOLA Sturgeon has issued a stark warning that “the next few weeks may be the most dangerous we’ve faced” since the start of the pandemic.

The call for caution from the First Minister comes as Scotland recorded 2,539 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24-hour period – while 2,622 new cases were confirmed on Hogmanay.

Ms Sturgeon warned that the new mutated variant of the virus, now thought to be becoming the “dominant” strain in Scotland, means case numbers are expected to remain high.

On Friday, it was confirmed that 42.8 per cent of Scotland’s cases are the new variant of Covid-19, a sharp rise from just six per cent at the end of November.

The new strain is thought to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original strain of Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The vaccine cavalry is on the way, offering real hope for 2021.

“But with this new variant, the next few weeks may be the most dangerous we’ve faced since Mar/April.

“We must act together to suppress it, to save lives and protect the NHS. Stick with it.”

The First Minister stressed that the 2,539 new cases “are worryingly high again” as she pleased with Scots not to ignore public health rules by wishing people Happy New Year.

She added: “The new variant is accelerating spread. Please do not visit other people’s homes just now, even today.

“If you first foot someone today, or hug/kiss/handshake them HNY, you are putting yourself, others and the NHS at risk.”

A new study by London's Imperial College has found that the new variant is "hugely" more transmissible.

Professor Axel Gandy warned the difference between the two strains is "quite extreme".

He added: "There is a huge difference in how easily the variant virus spreads.

"We are seeing now that the new virus has increased infectiousness across all age groups."