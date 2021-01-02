A UK ticket-holder has started 2021 with a bang - and a £39 million EuroMillions jackpot.
Last night's winning numbers were 16, 28, 32, 44 and 48 with the lucky stars 01 and 09.
Just one ticket won the £39,774,466.40 jackpot.
“What an amazing start to 2021 for UK EuroMillions players," said Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery. “One UK winner has scooped tonight’s entire £39 million EuroMillions jackpot and 10 lucky players have walked away with £1 million each in the special UK Millionaire Maker New Year’s Day event.
READ MORE: Five lottery players in UK yet to come forward and claim festive prizes — with two winning £1m
“Players are being urged to check their tickets online via the National Lottery app or website, or in their local shop, and to give us a call to claim the first big prizes of 2021.”
Nobody won the EuroMillons Hotpicks jackpot which uses the same numbers as the main draw but one winner scooped the Thunderball top prize of £500,000.
The Thunderball numbers were 13, 17, 30, 34, 35 and the Thunderball was 01.
Mr Carter added: “National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country raising, on average, around £30 million every week.
“Thanks to National Lottery players, over £800 million has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus, including more than £400 million to support the most vulnerable in our communities.”
Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £15 million.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.