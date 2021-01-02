Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Erskine on New Year's Day. 

A 21-year-old was found dead in Park Drive around 12.55pm yesterday. 

Officers have increased patrols in the area as investigations continue. 

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Three people have been arrested after a 21-year-old man died in Erskine yesterday. 

“Officers were called to the Park Drive area around 12.55pm following reports of an assault.

“There will be a police presence in the local area and enquiries are continuing.”