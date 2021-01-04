The First Minister will address the recalled Scottish Parliament at 2pm

Holyrood has been recalled to discuss further measures due to “a rapid increase in Covid cases”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is meeting her government this morning after fears were raised about how rapidly the new strain of coronavirus is spreading.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss any additional measures that may be required to reduce the transmission of coronavirus, ahead of a debate in Parliament.

It comes as the whole of mainland Scotland is already under the toughest tier of restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon will then update the Parliament at 2pm.

Why is this happening?

The First Minister has said she has “very serious concerns” about the rate the virus is spreading.

Yesterday's figures from the Scottish Government revealed a total of 2137 people have reported positive infections between Friday and Sunday.

The new numbers mean Scotland has reported 7298 cases in just three days - with fresh numbers still to come today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also voiced concers about a similar situation in the rest of the UK.

Scotland is currently under level 4 - the highest tier.

All but essential shops are closed, and people can only meet outdoors, limited to six adults from two separate households. Children under 12 do not count towards that total.

Schools are also closed until 18th January.

What can we expect?

It is likely that tougher restrictions on people's movements will be put in place, and a new national lockdown covering the whole of the UK has been mooted.

Schools may also stay shut for a longer period, with learning at home put in place.

.@ScotParl is being recalled tomorrow - Monday 4th Jan - at 2pm for a statement from the First Minister @NicolaSturgeon on #covid19 followed by questions. You can watch live on parliament tv at https://t.co/nNJQBwDJ6Z or over on our Facebook page at https://t.co/0EQO4SpFxU pic.twitter.com/8yPC33IXrM — Scottish Parliament (@ScotParl) January 3, 2021

Where can I watch?

The session will be streamed live on Scottish Parliament TV, and the Scottish Government's Facebook page at 2pm.

How historic is this?

This is just the fifth time Parliament has been recalled and the second time within the last four weeks, after it sat on December 30 to consider the post-Brexit EU trade deal.

Previously, it was convened after the deaths of Donald Dewar in October 2000 and the Queen Mother in April 2002.

It was also reconvened following the release of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, in 2009.