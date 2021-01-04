A Met Office weather warning for ice is in place for much of the country, with many waking up to dangerous conditions on the roads.

In the dash to get to work, many might be left frustrated at the need to de-ice your car windscreen and head straight to boil the kettle.

But by doing so you could end up with a cracked windscreen – leaving the AA and others handing out advice on how to safely de-ice your car.

So what should you do?

The safest way to de-ice your car is by using a scraper and de-icer fluid.

According to the AA, they suggest getting up 10 minutes early giving you enough time to prepare the car when poor conditions are forecast

The entire windscreen must be cleared – not just a small gap for the driver’s side.

Some also suggest using a cigarette lighter to warm a key for a frozen lock.

And you should plan routes to favour major roads which are more likely to have been cleared and gritted.

What else can I do?

If you are able to plan ahead, but still don’t have de-icer, one alternative is to mix up a saltwater solution, soak a towel in it, and leave the towel on your windscreen overnight.

You may also want to leave the engine running while you de-ice your car, but doing so could pose safety issues and be in breach of the Highway Code.

There is also the risk your vehicle could be stolen if the keys are left in the ignition.

Can I be fined for not de-icing my car?

Not de-icing your car effectively could lead to a £60 fine and points on your licence – raising to up to £2500 if your vehicle is deemed dangerous.

According to the Highway Code, before setting off you must:

Be able to see, so clear all snow and ice from all your windows.

Ensure that lights are clean and number plates are clearly visible and legible.

Make sure the mirrors are clear and the windows are demisted thoroughly.

Remove all snow that might fall off into the path of other road users.

Check your planned route is clear of delays and that no further snowfalls or severe weather are predicted.

There is a @MetOffice Yellow ICE warning in place this morning



Many routes are affected by low temps and icy conditions



Gritters are patrolling the network but please take care to #DriveToRoadConditions and #DriveSafe



Gritter Tracker - https://t.co/f6vha1MJ6J#SlowAndSteady pic.twitter.com/jLacku7QP5 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 4, 2021

It comes as the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for large parts of the country until 11am today.

The public are to expect “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”, and “probably some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

The affected areas are:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde