BRITAIN faces “some very difficult weeks ahead,” Matt Hancock has warned, as the country is engaged in a race against time to roll out mass vaccinations to help counter the surge in the Covid-19 infection rate.

The UK Government’s Health Secretary described the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as Britain’s “saving grace” and a “vital step” in its fightback against the coronavirus, which has now killed more than 75,000 people.

If infection rates continue at the current rate of 50,000-plus per day, then the fear is the death rate could be approaching 100,000 by February.

Boris Johnson also admitted there were “tough, tough” weeks ahead and made clear stricter measures were on the way south of the border with an announcement “indue course”. He insisted there would be a "massive ramp-up" in vaccination numbers.

He explained: “The rate limiting factor is now not supply of vaccines although we want that to go faster, it’s getting them properly tested and getting them to the NHS. It’s not the ability to distribute the vaccine, it’s not the shortage of staff. It’s getting it properly tested. That will ramp up in the weeks ahead.”

As Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old maintenance manager from Oxford became the first person in the world to get the homemade vaccine, hospitals and GP practices across the UK were expected to take delivery of 500,000 doses today. This number is due to rise to 1m a week by next week with a target of 2m a week by the end of the month.

By Saturday, some 1,000 vaccination sites should be operational across the UK.

Armed services personnel are now engaged in helping with vaccine deliveries and testing in several parts of the country in what the Ministry of Defence called the “biggest homeland operation in peacetime,” involving thousands of military staff.

Mr Hancock stressed the need for personal responsibility in fighting the virus and warned the country faced “some very difficult weeks ahead”. Almost 25,000 people are now being treated for the effects of Covid-19 in English hospitals; 32% more than at the April peak.

As Nicola Sturgeon prepared for an emergency meeting of her Cabinet ahead of a statement by the First Minister in a recalled Scottish Parliament, the Prime Minister is considering a third national lockdown south of the border as he faces calls from teaching unions to close all schools in England.

In a joint statement, the GMB, NAHT, NASUWT, NEU, Unison and Unite unions said there was a “serious risk” of staff falling ill while the rate of infection was so high.

“The Government’s chaotic handling of the opening of schools has caused confusion for teachers, school staff and parents alike.

“Bringing all pupils back into classrooms while the rate of infection is so high is exposing education sector workers to serious risk of ill-health and could fuel the pandemic.”

For Labour, Kate Green, the Shadow Education Secretary, said there needed to be a “stronger set” of coronavirus restrictions in place with a clear “stay at home” message to the public.

With political pressure mounting, Mr Johnson is being urged by Sir Keir Starmer not to delay any further. One Tory backbencher insisted he needed to do “something big” to get the virus back under control.

Speaking during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London to meet some of the first people to receive the Oxford vaccine, the PM admitted there were “tough, tough” weeks to come.

“If you look at the numbers, there’s no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course,” he added.

Mr Hancock told the BBC: “In some of the tier 3 areas[in England] cases are continuing to rise sharply, so, clearly, as the Prime Minister said, more action is going to be needed.

“It’s all about how we all behave. If the roll-out is a national effort, so too there’s a national effort to keep people safe until that vaccine roll-out works.

“The new variant of the disease transmits from person to person so much easier than the old one. It means all of us have got to act like we have got the virus, in case we have it, to stop it spreading to others; that’s the only way we can control this.”

He added: “Yes, it is about the Government rules and, absolutely, we are prepared to bring in, unfortunately, tougher rules if they are needed on the public health advice. It’s on all of us.”

Meanwhile, fears have been expressed that the vaccines are not effective against the new South African strain of the virus.

Mr Hancock said he was “incredibly worried” about it, describing the variant as a “very, very significant problem”.