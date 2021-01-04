NICOLA Sturgeon is expected to announce schools are to remain closed for longer – while tougher national rules are set to be introduced to combat the spread of the mutated strain of Covid-19.

The First Minister will address MSPs this afternoon after Holyrood was recalled following an emergency Cabinet meeting this morning.

The action comes after the number of daily cases in Scotland has soared in recent days – with around half of the new infections being caused by the more easily-spread strain of coronavirus, thought to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible.

On Sunday, 2,464 new cases were confirmed over the last 24-hour period, an increase from Saturday’s 2,137 cases. A total of 2,539 new cases were confirmed on New Year’s Day and 2,622 on Hogmanay.

The daily test positivity rate is now at 15.2% – up from 10.8% on Saturday.

The Herald understands that ministers are considering return of face-to-face learning in schools being postponed until February 1, subject to review based on the scientific evidence.

As things stand, schools are set to re-open in Scotland on January 18 after the Christmas holidays were extended and a week of remote learning was ordered.

It is also thought that further tighter national measures and restrictions that go beyond the current level 4 rules are being contemplated by the Scottish Government.

Ms Sturgeon has described the “rapid increase” in daily case numbers of Covid-19 as “of very serious concern”, warning that “we must take all steps to slow spread while vaccination progresses”.

She added: “We, like other countries, are in a race between this faster spreading strain of Covid and the vaccination programme.

“As we work to vaccinate as quickly as possible, we must also do more to slow down the virus – to save lives and help the NHS care for all those who need it.

“All decisions just now are tough, with tough impacts. Vaccines give us way out, but this new strain makes the period between now and then the most dangerous since start of pandemic. “So the responsibility of government must be to act quickly and decisively in the national interest.”