KAY Ullrich, the former MSP who signed up Nicola Sturgeon as a member of the SNP and predicted she would lead the party, has died aged 77.

The First Minister announced the death to ministerial colleagues at the Scottish cabinet.

She said she was “devastated” by the news and called Ms Ullrich a “dear friend and one of the most influential figures in my life”.

I’m devastated by this news. Kay was a dear friend & one of the most influential figures in my life. A lifelong advocate of independence, she was @theSNP member for 55 years and a respected former MSP. I’ll miss her so much. My love to Grady, Shelley, John & her beloved grandkids https://t.co/ELIc0Ao29s — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 4, 2021

In a statement, she added: "I am utterly heartbroken to hear the news of Kay Ullrich’s death. My thoughts and love are with her husband, Grady, her children, John and Shelly, and her beloved grandchildren.

“Kay was a huge personal influence on me and was absolutely instrumental in helping to shape my early career.

"A lifelong advocate of independence, it was through Kay that I first became involved with the SNP, and her role in helping me take my first steps into active politics is something that I have never forgotten and will always treasure.

“She was a valued mentor, role model and friend whose kind advice, insights and wisdom I learned so much from.

"She was someone I looked up to for many years, and whose passing now leaves a huge void in many people’s lives, my own included.

“Kay was an outstanding person, deeply loved by many, and those of us who today mourn her loss will continue to be guided by the principles of compassion and integrity which ran through everything she did in life.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said it had been “very poignant” at cabinet and paid tribute to Ms Ullrich as a “stalwart of the SNP and of independence”.

He tweeted: “Kay was one of our vibrant heroes - a great friend and ally in good times and in tough times. Love and condolences to her family.”

Former First Minister Alex Salmond added: "Very sad to hear of the passing of Kay Ullrich. Among her many services to the movement was as a brave and dignified candidate in the Monklands by-election of 1994. Condolences to all friends and family."

Ms Ullrich, who was born in 1943, was a West of Scotland list MSP from 1999 to 2003, serving as shadow health minister and SNP chief whip.

However it was the former social worker’s relationship with Ms Sturgeon which became the stuff of SNP legend.

In the summer of 1987, Ms Ullrich was visited at her home by a shy 16-year-old Ms Sturgeon in the Ayrshire village of Dreghorn where they both lived.

At the time, Ms Ullrich was the SNP’s general election candidate for Cunninghame South, then a rock solid Labour seat.

When Ms Sturgeon offered to help in the campaign, Ms Ullrich asked her in and signed her up.

She later joked there should be a plague in her lounge to mark the occasion.

“If Nicola Sturgeon had been politically ambitious she wouldn’t have joined the SNP in 1987, it was not exactly a career path,” she said. “She chose the SNP, which was unusual."

Five years later, Ms Sturgeon, aged just 21, was the SNP candidate in Glasgow Shettleston, then another unwinnable Labour stronghold.

Ms Ullrich spoke at her adoption meeting, to mark her selection as the candidate.

She told the room: “This girl will be the first ever leader of the SNP”.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said Ms Ullrich was "one of the most remarkable women I have ever met - passionate, feisty and sharp as a tack".

She tweeted: "I loved her company in those early years of the new Scottish Parliament, campaigning with her and her loss is one for the whole independence movement."

Kay Ullrich was one of the most remarkable women I have ever met - passionate, feisty and sharp as a tack. I loved her company in those early years of the new Scottish Parliament, campaigning with her and her loss is one for the whole independence movement. So sad. https://t.co/mrjPFU6F5Q — Fiona Hyslop (@FionaHyslop) January 4, 2021

Constitution Secretayr Mike Russell added: "For over 30 years I have known the lively, determined, articulate Kay Ullrich as a close and special friend.

"What a loss to all and especially the cause of Independence in which she was the brightest of stars."

Former Presiding Officer Tricia Marwick also paid tribute.

She tweeted: "Heartbroken at the news Kay Ullrich has died. Scotland has lost one of our best. Many of us have lost a great friend."

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson added: "So sorry to hear that Kay Ullrich has passed away. She was a good friend, always supportive and encouraging. A stalwart of the SNP and the cause of independence. Love and condolences to her family."