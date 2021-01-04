NHS Highland has said it will be following the latest guidance issued by the Chief Medical Officer on Covid care home vaccinations after initially appearing to contradict government advice.

The health board published a statement on its website for NHS staff saying that clinics scheduled for January 5 and onwards would be redeployed to support "first dose vaccinations for priority staff and care homes".

However the board said that second doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine would continue as scheduled (within 21 days) "for care home residents and staff to give the maximum protection to our most vulnerable residents".

Dr Donald Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, praised NHS Highland on Twitter on January 2, saying that "prioritising carehome residents and staff is critical".

NHS Highland said today that it will be following the "latest guidance issued by the CMO" which states that for those who are scheduled to receive their second dose after Monday 4 January 2021, the second appointment will take place after 12 weeks. However the board has not yet issued a fresh statement on its website to reflect the change.

The UK will give both parts of the Oxford and Pfizer vaccines 12 weeks apart, having initially planned to leave 21 days between the Pfizer jabs.

The change in guidance has been recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). The efficacy of the vaccine after the first dose is about 52 percent, according to Dr. William C. Gruber, senior vice president of Pfizer Vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said the protection offered by a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine was “substantial” and claimed the new dose regime would prevent more deaths than the old one.

The Scottish Government has not indicated how the change in vaccination policy will impact on care home visiting rules.

Elderly people over the age of 80 in the NHS Highland area, outwith care homes, were starting to receive letters today with information about vaccinations but appointments have not yet been confirmed.