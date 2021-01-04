Two men have been fined for breaching travel regulations to climb a Munro in Glencoe.

The hikers, aged 21 and 27, had travelled from Oban to Buachaille Etive Mòr on Hogmanay despite level four restrictions in place across mainland Scotland.

Emergency services were called after the pair got into difficulty while descending the Munro at dusk, leaving one with a leg injury.

Police assisted 25 members of the local mountain rescue team, who had to travel by foot to locate the two men and assist them off the hill, where one was taken by ambulance to hospital nearby.

The rescue operation saw a member of the Glencoe MRT suffer an injury to which they are still undergoing medical assessment.

“The men had travelled from Oban to hike this route, and found themselves in difficultly as the light was fading at 3.25pm when police and MRT were called," explained inspector Kevin Macleod.

“The rescue took a total of 108 man hours and the team stood down at 7.30pm. Both men, aged 21 and 27, were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching travel regulations.

"We continue to ask people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading."

Andy Neilson, team leader of the Glencoe MRT, said: “We will always continue to provide the vital MRT service that we are committed to, however, the volunteers assisting the men did feel vulnerable due to the inevitable close contact required and we have to prioritise the health of our members in order to continue to provide this vital service."