They are not things that would generally get left behind, but somehow they were forgotten or misplaced as their owners made their exit.

A list of items collected by the lost and found department of Travelodge hotels in Scotland makes for interesting reading.

Left behind at the Glasgow Queen Street was a life-size cutout of Sean Connery, while in Livingstone staff found an Irn-Bru themed wedding cake.

In Dundee, a Scottish Terrier called Braveheart was briefly celebrating his freedom when he was found by cleaners, although the owner of a lucky red wallet with £5,000 worth of Japanese currency was probably not so happy to discover it had been left behind at the Glasgow airport hotel.

READ MORE: Two new Travelodge hotels for Glasgow and Edinburgh planned, 60 jobs to be created​

Though he was later reuinted with the cash thanks to a last-minute dash by staff across the check-in floor, a groom staying at Edinburgh Central Travelodge had to send a courier to pick up his wife’s surprise wedding present that he had forgot to pack – a 6ft tall cuddly polar bear.

Barristers' wigs were among the items left behind

Meanwhile, the team at Aberdeen Bucksburn Travelodge worked around the clock to deliver a 3ft long wedding bouquet made of Scottish wildflowers, heathers and thistles to a wedding ceremony which had been left behind by a wedding coordinator in the cold store room overnight.

But most alarming of all for the hotel's workers was a groom found asleep in his room, fully dressed in his wedding outfit, just minites before his nuptuals were about to begin.

The bridegroom decided to have a catnap prior to the wedding and overslept - while his wedding party thought he had left early to get to the venue.

When the bride arrivedeveryone panicked and thought the groom had got cold feet and decided not to get married.

Back at the hotel, staff slowly woke him up, and luckily time was on his side and the wedding went ahead.

A red telephone box was somehow left behind

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman, said: “With millions of customers annually staying at our 47 hotels across the length and breadth of Scotland, six of which are in Glasgow, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“This year, as we kept some of our hotels open in Scotland during both lockdowns to support local communities and provide accommodation for key workers, local authorities and for businesses that could travel for work we have seen a rise in items being left behind by medical professionals.

READ MORE: I-spy with my little eye… the end of the traditional Scottish road trip

"This includes a doctor’s bag filled with diagnostic equipment, scrubs and crocs plus lots of personalised face masks.

"When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

Items left behind in Glasgow Queen Street:

· A red wallet containing £5,000 worth of Yen

· A pair of nurses scrubs and crocs

· A life size cardboard cut-out of Sean Connery

· A Coutts cheque book and account card

· A 100 year old map of Glasgow

· A vintage emerald and diamond ring

· A five year plan for a new business venture

· A model replica of the Loch Ness Monster

· A chest full of precious stones

· A red telephone box (for the garden)

· A 60 year old family wedding veil

Items left behind at Travelodge 47 hotels across Scotland:

· A 6ft Polar Bear

· A bridegroom

· A Scottish Terrier called Braveheart

· A doctor's bag

· Title deeds to land in the Scottish Highlands

· A tartan wedding saree

· Tapestry wall art detailing wedding vows made 40 years ago

· A 60 year old lucky penny

· A barrister’s cloak and wig

· A degree in History from Edinburgh University

· A set of new tartan suitcases and matching trunk

· Swarovski encrusted 4ft red deer statue

· A pair of nurses scrubs and crocs

· An Irn Bru themed wedding cake

· A bottle of Single Malt Whisky worth £2,000