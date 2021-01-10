MANJOT SUMAL, ACTOR

Where is it?

Lyle Hill in Greenock, which is sandwiched between The Esplanade and the local golf club.

Why do you go there?

The spectacular view of the Clyde, the drive to get there and the feeling of solitude once there is the perfect combination to get my thoughts in order and to gain perspective.

To see the Clyde below, leading into the distance and knowing that it connects to the Atlantic and the world beyond, fills me with optimism. It reminds me the world is much bigger than where I currently am.

How often do you go?

I tried to go a couple times a month pre-pandemic. It's actually been quite a long time since I've been now that I think about it.

How did you discover it?

I like finding new places and going for drives in general. Cruising down the A78 from Inverclyde to Ayrshire is one of my favourite drives.

Manjot Sumal (right) and Grado (left) star in BBC Scotland comedy series Scot Squad. Picture: Jamie Simpson/Herald & Times

One day I decided to take a different route through Greenock and stumbled upon Lyle Hill. Considering I studied in Greenock for three years without knowing of Lyle Hill, it was a surprise.

What's your favourite memory?

I took my wife there one night early in our relationship because what better way to impress a girl than with twinkling lights in the cold air. Am I right?

An older gentleman approached us. It was initially weird, but the dude was just telling us when best we should back come to the hill, such as around Guy Fawkes Night and during meteor showers.

It was a really nice conversation. He could have just kept walking, but he engaged with us. He wanted a conversation and to pass on a little bit of his local knowledge. Such a small interaction but I still remember it.

Who do you take?

I usually go myself, but if I do take anyone it's my wife. Haven't taken the wee one yet but I'm looking forward to that, especially at night when she can see the twinkling lights below.

What do you take?

Nothing but a wallet, what I'm wearing and whatever is in the car.

What do you leave behind?

Negative thoughts and bad vibes.

Sum it up in five words.

Secluded. Calming. Optimistic. Reflective. Muddy.

Manjot Sumal (right) and Grado (left) in the BBC Scotland comedy series Scot Squad. Picture: Alan Peebles/BBC Scotland

What travel spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

Anywhere that isn't my local area. I would love to travel more around Scotland. My cousin and his partner have started a tradition of visiting a different island each year, so I would like to try that.

I've also become a wee bit obsessed with South Korea because I've been watching a lot of TV shows from there and it looks really cool.

Places like Nepal, Tibet and Mongolia have always appealed to me and the Himalayas would be the dream. Essentially, just give me mountains and sea and I'll be happy.

Manjot Sumal plays PC Surjit Singh in comedy series, Scot Squad, with new episodes weekly on BBC Scotland, Thursdays, 10pm

