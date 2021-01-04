More than 1900 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the daily total in a statement to parliament on Monday, after MSPs had been recalled to discuss a toughening of protection measures.
She confirmed that a total of 1905 people have tested positive since Sunday.
A total of 13,810 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, of which 15% were positive.
Delayed reporting over the festive period means that data concerning deaths, hospital admissions and regional breakdowns have not been issued.
The latest daily data for deaths and hospital admissions will be released tomorrow, which will include data for that day as well as the previous four days.
The figures come as Ms Sturgeon sets out toughened measures aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.
Parliament was recalled following an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday morning, following soaring numbers of Covid cases being reported in recent days.
Around half of the new infections being caused by the more easily-spread strain of coronavirus, thought to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible.
Ms Sturgeon announced on Monday that Scotland has been sent back into a full national lockdown.
