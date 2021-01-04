SCOTLAND has been sent back into a full national lockdown as Nicola Sturgeon ordered the action to try and curtail the spread of the mutated strain of Covid-19.

After an emergency recall of Holyrood and Cabinet meeting, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the new lockdown, where the public will largely be told to stay at home, will come in from midnight tonight.

By law, Scots will only be allowed to leave their home for exercise, to buy food and medical supplies and for key workers to go to work for the duration of January.

Ms Sturgeon said that schools will not re-open "to the majority of pupils" unil February 1. The action will be reviewed in the middle of January.

She said the decision was needed because "the overall level of community transmission is simply too high".

Only two people from two different households will be allowed to meet outdoors only.

From Friday, places of worship will be required to close for communal worship. A maximum of five people can attend weddings and civil partnerships and 20 for funerals.

The action comes after the number of daily cases in Scotland has soared in recent days – with around half of the new infections being caused by the more easily-spread strain of coronavirus, thought to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible.

The First Minister announced that 1,905 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last 24-hour period.

The testing positivity rate is now at 15 per cent - while the World Health Organization has warned over anything above five per cent.

On Sunday, 2,464 new cases were confirmed over the last 24-hour period, an increase from Saturday’s 2,137 cases. A total of 2,539 new cases were confirmed on New Year’s Day and 2,622 on Hogmanay.