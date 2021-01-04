First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to “stick with” new restrictions, after announcing an enforced period of lockdown that will last at least until the end of January.

Addressing MSPs in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon laid out plans for enhanced restrictions, including the closure of schools to most pupils.

She said: “I know that the next few weeks will be incredibly tough.

“I’m sorry to ask for further sacrifices, after nine long months of them. But these sacrifices are necessary.

“And the difference between now and last March is that with the help of vaccines, we now have confidence that they will pave the way to brighter days ahead. So – for everyone’s sake and safety – please stick with it and stay home.”

The First Minister also returned to the public messaging from the March lockdown, saying: “Stay home. Save lives. Protect the NHS.”

Taking to social media, some have expressed the opinion that the introduction of new lockdown measures was "the right thing to do", with others asking why the UK Government had not yet followed suit for England.

In the wake of Nicola Sturgeon's announcement for Scotland, Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to announce immediate new coronavirus lockdown measures as he acknowledged there was “no question” tougher action was needed.

The Prime Minister earlier said he would act “in due course” and “will do everything that’s necessary”.