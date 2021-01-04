First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to “stick with” new restrictions, after announcing an enforced period of lockdown that will last at least until the end of January.

Addressing MSPs in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon laid out plans for enhanced restrictions, including the closure of schools to most pupils.

She said: “I know that the next few weeks will be incredibly tough.

“I’m sorry to ask for further sacrifices, after nine long months of them. But these sacrifices are necessary.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon puts Scotland back into ‘stay at home’ lockdown

“And the difference between now and last March is that with the help of vaccines, we now have confidence that they will pave the way to brighter days ahead. So – for everyone’s sake and safety – please stick with it and stay home.”

The First Minister also returned to the public messaging from the March lockdown, saying: “Stay home. Save lives. Protect the NHS.”

Taking to social media, some have expressed the opinion that the introduction of new lockdown measures was "the right thing to do", with others asking why the UK Government had not yet followed suit for England.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Schools to remain shut until February

In the wake of Nicola Sturgeon's announcement for Scotland, Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to announce immediate new coronavirus lockdown measures as he acknowledged there was “no question” tougher action was needed.

The Prime Minister earlier said he would act “in due course” and “will do everything that’s necessary”.

Why are the English Govt so slow before doing this?



It's time they kept up with the other Nations of the UK, like Scotland and got lockdown implemented.



Scotland locks down from midnight tonight. — Euan Anderssonn (@FreeThinker2030) January 4, 2021

Thank you Scotland for being sensible and leading the way. I feel like lockdown ow going to have to be strict and may have to last for more than a month — GARETH REES (@gxrethrees) January 4, 2021

Looks like I'll be spending my birthday in full lockdown, looks like I'll have to postpone my film production due to lockdown.



I am okay with this, why? Because I'm not a selfish covidiot. This is to save lives and prevent the spread of the virus#lockdown #scotland — Conor Robert Purvis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@conorpurvis) January 4, 2021

Hey @NicolaSturgeon - I appreciate why the full lockdown is required... but please, PLEASE, consider this is a trigger to consider initiating a UBI in Scotland. People can't handle the stress they went through in spring, twice, without a social safety net @Ianblackford_MP — Lisa Pasquale BArch MSc MCIBSE (@6CylinderLTD) January 4, 2021

Full lockdown in Scotland from midnight tonight until the end of January, thank goodness. — Iain // Unpopular Mechanics (@UnMech) January 4, 2021

Well, it's horrible news, but absolutely the right thing to do. #scotlandlockdown — Darren Jalland (@CountingSheep5) January 4, 2021

With Scotland going full lockdown from tonight I can't see England and Wales being far behind. — Graham (@GrayPilch501) January 4, 2021

Scotland going into full lockdown tonight at midnight until end of January, schools staying closed until 1st Feb, I'm relieved. Let's hope this is enough. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Amy⚔ (@bumblepai) January 4, 2021

So that's Scotland moving into Lockdown from tonight. Stay safe everyone #JoinIn — kg (@caithnessbobble) January 4, 2021