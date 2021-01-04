EVERYONE over 50 in Scotland will have been vaccinated against Covid by the beginning of May, says Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister told MSPs she hoped that the immunisation programme could be accelerated further if supplies allow.

Speaking as the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine got underway in Scotland for those over 80 in the community, Ms Sturgeon said that more than 100,000 people have been given their first dose so far of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Both vaccines are now being rolled out in two doses, 12 weeks apart - instead of 21 days - in order to maximise the number of people protected with a first dose.

Ms Sturgeon said she expects that over 900,000 people will have received an initial vaccination by the end of January, with an even split between the number given the Pfizer vaccine and the number given the Oxford vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine - which has to be kept at ultra-low temperatures - has been targeted to care home residents, care home staff, and frontline NHS workers.

The Oxford vaccine is easier to transport and store and will be administered initially through mass vaccination hubs, such as hospitals, before being distributed through primary care settings from next week.

Eligible members of the public will be invited by their health boards to attend for vaccination.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government does not yet "have certainty of supply schedules beyond January" but added: "By early May, everyone over 50 and people under 50 with underlying conditions will have received at least the first dose of vaccine.

"And that is everyone who is on the JCVI [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation] priority list, which comprises more than two and a half million people.

"Once everyone on the priority list has been vaccinated we will start vaccinating the rest of the population, in parallel with completing second doses for those on the priority list."