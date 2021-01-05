Boris Johnson has called for those in the UK to "pull together" following the latest lockdown announcement.

The Prime Minister has imposed the toughest national lockdown in England since March, with Nicola Sturgeon also bringing Scotland into lockdown until at least the end of January in a bid to combat further spread of the new coronavirus strain.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister called for the nation to pull together and urged members of the public to stay home.

He wrote: "I want to say to everyone right across the United Kingdom that I know how tough this is, I know how frustrated you are, I know that you have had more than enough of government guidance about defeating this virus.

"But now more than ever, we must pull together. With every jab that goes into our arms, we are tilting the odds against Covid and in favour of the British people. And, thanks to the miracle of science, not only is the end in sight but we know exactly how we will get there.

"But for now, I am afraid, you must once again stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the Prime Minister had developed a costly habit of being late to respond to expert advice on the need for a national lockdown.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I’m afraid this Prime Minister has a record now: he is always late on these lockdowns.

“He was late on the first, he was late on the second, late on the third – and that’s because he ignores the advice of experts.

“He ignored Cobra back last February, he ignored Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) on September 21, he ignored Sage again on December 22.

“He always seems to put off the difficult decisions to the last minute and that means people end up paying the price, either with disruption to their lives or, in some cases, with their lives themselves.

“I’m afraid that, yes we will support these measures, but we just wish the Prime Minister was rather more competent.”