BORIS Johnson will hold a Downing St press conference at 5pm alongside UK Government experts Sir Patrick Valance and Chris Whitty.

The BBC said the Prime Minister’s televised statement on new coronavirus restrictions in England was watched by an average audience of 15.6 million viewers.

Mr Johnson will use the press conference to explain further the reasoning behind the latest lockdown measures.

Michael Gove suggested that those new coronavirus restrictions south of the border might have to remain in place until March.

In his televised address the PM urged the country to “pull together” and said the stringent new controls – including closing schools to most pupils – were an attempt to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed by a surge in new infections.

At the same time, he raised the prospect that the vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK could enable restrictions to be progressively eased from mid-February.

But, in a round of broadcast interviews this morning, Mr Gove said relaxation of the rules in England might have to wait until the following month and that, even then, some measures could have to remain in place.

The Cabinet Office Minister explained: “We will keep these constantly under review but we can’t predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing February 15-22.

“What we will be doing is everything that we can to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated, so that we can begin to progressively lift restrictions.

“It is right to say that, as we enter March, we should be able to lift some of these restrictions, but not necessarily all.”

Mr Johnson’s announcement came after Nicola Sturgeon imposed a lockdown on Scotland for the rest of January with a legal requirement to stay at home and schools closed to most pupils until February.

Schools and colleges in Wales will also remain closed until at least January 18 and move to online learning, while in Northern Ireland – which is already under a six-week lockdown – “stay at home” restrictions will be brought back into law and a period of remote learning for schoolchildren will be extended.

The Stormont Executive is meeting today to confirm details of the plan, which could run beyond January.

In his Monday night address, Mr Johnson warned the coming weeks would be the “hardest yet” but said that “with a fair wind in our sails” it should be possible to vaccinate 13 million of the most vulnerable people by mid-February, paving the way for controls to be eased.

The PM had previously strongly resisted calls to delay the reopening of England’s primary schools in particular following the Christmas break despite pressure from the teaching unions.

Mr Gove said the UK Government had been forced to act with a “heavy heart” after the chief medical officers of the four nations warned there was a danger the NHS would be overwhelmed by the surge in infections caused by the new variant of Covid-19.

“In the circumstances we felt that the only thing we could do was to close those primary schools that were open,” he explained.

With MPs due to debate the new restrictions tomorrow, Sir Keir Starmer confirmed his party would support the Government.

However, the Labour leader warned meeting Mr Johnson’s target of vaccinating 13m people by mid-February – including all over-70s – would not be easy.

“That’s the ambition of the Prime Minister. I hope he is not overpromising. It’s going to be a struggle and we need to make this work,” he said.

Meanwhile, some doctors and scientists expressed concern that the latest measures would still not be enough to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed.

Dr Claudia Paoloni, Chairwoman of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re now in a situation where the risk of overwhelming the NHS at this point, over the next few weeks, is very, very high.”

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the UK Government’s SAGE group of experts, said it was important to learn lessons from the first wave of the pandemic.

“The lockdown announced yesterday will clearly save tens of thousands of lives. The threat we’re facing is at least as bad as we were back in March,” he told the Today programme.

“The virus is different and it may be that the lockdown measures we had are not enough, so we need to learn from the new insights and new technologies, we need to learn from the last lockdown and particularly some of the things we saw,” he added.