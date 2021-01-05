Contact tracing is underway at a major supermarket in the north west of Glasgow following a number of cases of Covid-19 amongst staff.
Tesco confirmed that its Extra store on Maryhill Road had been affected but denied claims that a manager had attended work after exhibiting symptoms.
A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed that contact tracing was underway at the store.
A Tesco spokesman said: “A small number of colleagues at our Glasgow Maryhill Extra store have tested positive for Covid-19.
"Their close contacts have been informed.
"The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are working with local public health authorities, following all Government guidance and taking the relevant precautions.
"We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular cleaning.”
A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "Test and Protect is carrying out contact tracing of COVID-19 cases linked to Tesco Maryhill.
"To respect and maintain patient confidentiality, no further details will be released, however we can confirm that those identified so far as cases or contacts have been advised to self-isolate."
