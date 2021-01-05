There have been 2,529 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the last 24 hours with 11 deaths.
According to the First Minister, the new variant is responsible for around 50% of the cases.
1,347 are in hospital, 93 people are in ICU.
The number of people in hospital have risen by more than 255 in a week, and 93 in intensive care, up 28 from a week ago.
Of the tests carried out in Scotland, 14.8% of tests returning positive results.
The total number of positive cases in Scotland has risen to 139,027.
The cases by area are as follows:
·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 695
·NHS Lanarkshire: 388
·NHS Lothian: 322
·NHS Tayside 210
The remaining cases are spread across eight other health board areas.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.