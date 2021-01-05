There have been 2,529 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the last 24 hours with 11 deaths.

According to the First Minister, the new variant is responsible for around 50% of the cases.

1,347 are in hospital, 93 people are in ICU.

The number of people in hospital have risen by more than 255 in a week, and 93 in intensive care, up 28 from a week ago.

Of the tests carried out in Scotland, 14.8% of tests returning positive results.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland has risen to 139,027.

The cases by area are as follows:

·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 695

·NHS Lanarkshire: 388

·NHS Lothian: 322

·NHS Tayside 210

The remaining cases are spread across eight other health board areas.