Coronavirus cases are rising in Scotland, and as the country enters a full national lockdown, eyes are turning to the statistics.

In the last 24 hours, 2529 people have tested positive, with 11 new deaths confirmed.

Here are the latest key figures for the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland.

Some charts have been updated as of 2pm on January 5.

Coronavirus cases in Scotland

The chart below shows how cases have changed over time in Scotland.

The yellow bars represent the total number of cases since the pandemic began, and the blue line presents the daily number of new cases.

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland

The blue line below shows the cumulative number of deaths in Scotland since the pandemic began.

Daily cases and deaths in your area

This graph shows the latest Covid-19 deaths and case numbers for your area.

It shows how many new reported cases/deaths there have been today, as well as the total number since the pandemic began, as per the Scottish Government's daily reporting method.

Test positivity rate

This table shows the percentage of tests that have been returned positive, as well as the amount of tests reported in the last seven days.

It also shows these two figures in comparison to the WHO guideline of 5%.

Seven day rates per 100,000 population

This bar chart shows the latest seven-day rates for Scotland's local authorities. The rate is defined by the amount of positive tests per 100,000 population.

Hospital admissions

This graph shows the amount of Covid-19 patients that have been in hospital from the beginning of the pandemic.

The Scottish Government changed the way they reported these admissions midway through September. Now, only patients who tested positive while in hospital or two weeks before their admission are counted as Covid-19 patients.

You can select your local authority from the drop-down menu to show more localised data, or look at All Scotland for an overview.

An overview of the UK

Here are the total number of cases in the UK since the pandemic began, represented by the yellow bars, and the daily increase of cases, as shown by the blue line.

