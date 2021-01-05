NICOLA Sturgeon has warned Donald Trump that the travel ban on entering Scotland applies to him just as it does to everybody else.

The First Minister made the comments amid speculation the US President could be planning to snub the inauguration of Joe Biden by flying to Scotland.

Speaking during the Scottish Government's coronavirus update, Ms Sturgeon said she hopes and expects Mr Trump's immediate travel plan is to "exit the White House".

She added: "We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now.

"And that would apply to him just as it applies to anybody else.

"Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose."

READ MORE: Donald Trump 'could ditch inauguration' with Turnberry trip'

She said she had "no idea" what Mr Trump's travel plans are.

It comes after reports Prestwick Airport has been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft which has been occasionally used by Trump, on January 19.

A source at the airport told the Sunday Post newspaper: “There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration.

READ MORE: Sturgeon urged to suspend independence moves as lockdown restarts

“That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady.

"Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.”

The Trump Turnberry golf resort is nearby.

READ MORE: Donald Trump vows to 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency

Mr Trump continues to dispute the recent election result that saw his Democratic challenger elected to the White House.