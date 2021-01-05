NICOLA Sturgeon has said urgent discussions are underway about stricter restrictions on international travel and border controls.

The First Minister stressed it is against the law to travel into or out of Scotland without it being for an essential purpose, and hinted further measures could be put in force.

It came as the SNP insisted the UK Government should close the country's borders to all but essential travel.

Speaking at the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said: "I had a four nations discussion last night, chaired by Michael Gove from the UK Government, where the issue of the border, stricter restrictions on travel, including controls at the border, was discussed.

"There was an agreement in that call to take forward urgent four-nation discussions about that over the course of the days [ahead].

"I think there has been some speculation from the UK Government about a possible announcement soon and we are part of those discussions."

The First Minister said border controls are the responsibility of the UK Government, adding: "But there is a, I hope, willingness to being collaborative on how we make these decisions."

She stressed it is "against the law, right now, to travel outside of Scotland, or into Scotland, without it being for an essential purpose".

Ms Sturgeon added: "It's against the law, from today, to travel outside your home unless it's for an essential purpose.

"You should not be going overseas unless it is essential, and you should not be coming into Scotland unless it is essential.

"That's different to actual physical controls on the border - but that's the legal position.

"We have effectively said travel is banned - and that is a message that I want to get across very seriously."

She said international arrivals into Scotland in December were "a fraction" of previous years.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry raised concerns that the Home Secretary is "repeating the same mistakes we've seen the UK government make throughout this crisis" by failing to restrict international travel.

She said: "The UK government was far too slow to act in the spring, allowing hundreds of thousands of international visitors to enter the country in the middle of a global pandemic without effective measures in place. It seems as though they haven't learnt a thing.

"No one wants to restrict international travel but it is a necessary part of mitigating against transmission.

"The UK government must stop all but essential travel, and introduce a far more rigorous system of health checks and quarantining at the border.

"This is a matter of urgency and the Home Secretary must get a grip of the situation.

"When the SNP called for these measures during the first wave of the pandemic the UK government dismissed our calls for many weeks before finally U-turning and introducing an ineffective system for too short a period.

"It is time for the Home Secretary to listen and act with powers that remain reserved to Westminster.

"Other countries in Europe and across the world have already introduced these measures - leaving the UK as an outlier.

"For people to have confidence in the UK government's approach, it is crucial they put these long-overdue measures in place and set out how this will form part of a considered exit strategy."