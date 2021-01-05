The Queen's garden parties have once again been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The social events, which are normally staged at Buckingham Palace in London and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, were deemed unable to go ahead after Scotland and England saw the reintroduction of lockdown measures.

A palace spokesman said: “The decision has been taken that garden parties will not take place in 2021.”

The garden parties were also cancelled during 2020 following the first UK lockdown - and all those invited were due to be invited to this year's garden parties instead.

However, the plans postponed until 2021 have now too been cancelled.

Last year, the royal family’s social media accounts paid tribute to some who were due to attend.

"Today would have been the season's second Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, and so we are hearing from some of the guests invited this year, who will be will be welcomed in 2021 instead."

Among those highlighted was Dr Sanjiv Nichani, who has worked as a consultant paediatrician at the Leicester Children’s Hospital for over 20 years, and is the founder of the Healing Little Hearts charity.

One guest who will attend a Garden Party next year is Dr Sanjiv Nichani, who has worked as a Consultant Paediatrician at the Leicester Children's Hospital for over 20 years.

The organisation sends volunteer teams of doctors and nurses around the world to perform free heart surgeries on babies, children and teenagers.

Around 50 people also received invitations in recognition of their work helping their communities during the floods.

Among them was Matt Coley, from Lincolnshire, who tirelessly helped fill and distribute sandbags in his local area.

This year, nearly 50 people were invited to Garden Parties to recognise their role in supporting their communities during the floods. Matt Coley, from Lincolnshire, gave up many hours to fill and distribute sandbags in his local area.

Evelyn Karstadt was also due to be a guest in 2021.

She received a British Empire Medal for her volunteer work in Barking and Dagenham.

She encouraged other elderly people to learn new IT skills to prevent isolation through the Silver Surfers computer course, after taking the course herself at the age of 85.

Evelyn Karstadt will also be a guest in 2021. She has received a British Empire Medal for her volunteer work in Barking and Dagenham, encouraging other elderly people to learn new IT skills as a key tool to prevent isolation through the 'Silver Surfers' computer course.

It is understood that deadlines to commit to staging the summer events were approaching but that it had not currently been possible to plan how they would be feasible – taking into account Covid-19 precautions.

Contractors involved in putting on the large gatherings, which see tens of thousands of people invited, had been informed.

Guests attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace

Yeomen of the Guard march at a garden party

Although the event is outdoors, guests – many of them elderly – gather to watch the Queen and senior royals circulate down lanes of people.

Guests also queue in tea tents and take their seats on nearby chairs, with around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake consumed at each party.