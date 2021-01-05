A BOY fell through ice in Queen's Park sparking a police response to get people off the frozen pond. 

Police chased revellers off the pond after the incident this afternoon. 

An eyewitness said that the boy was "not hurt, just soaked".

Figure skaters and ice hockey enthusiasts are among those who have delighted in the icy pond the past few days, which has until now remained solid. 

Police were called to an instance of people skating on the pond on Saturday and the group was dispersed. 

Earlier this winter, Police Scotland's chief superintendent David Duncan, encouraged people to stay safe near waterways.

He said: "Winter, and the festive period, brings increased demands on all the emergency services, and the partner organisations which work alongside the blue light services.

"With the current restrictions on travel and socialising as a result of coronavirus, more people may be out walking in their local areas than might usually be, as well as exploring new locations. 

“The best advice is to avoid open water, be it frozen or not, and don't put yourself, your children or your pets at risk. It's impossible to tell how thick ice is at a glance, and water temperatures beneath broken ice can quickly make someone hypothermic. Please, stay safe near water this winter." 

Police Scotland has been approached for further comment. 