The Government has announced that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 60,916 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK – the highest daily total reported so far.
It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,774,479.
The Government said a further 830 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 76,305.
60,916 new #COVID19 positive cases, and 830 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, have been reported today across the UK.— Public Health England (@PHE_uk) January 5, 2021
Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 92,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.
Yvonne Doyle, medical director for Public Health England, said: “The rapid rise in cases is highly concerning and will sadly mean yet more pressure on our health services in the depths of winter.
“That is why if we can, we must stay at home, reduce contacts and do everything possible to break the spread of this virus.
“It is by no means easy, but now more than ever we must all do our part to protect the NHS and save lives.”
Meanwhile in Scotland, 2,529 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours - as well as 11 deaths.
According to the First Minister, the new variant is responsible for around 50 per cent of the cases.
