BORIS Johnson has revealed the initial “huge effort” of the country’s biggest vaccination programme has already seen 1.3 million inoculated across the UK, including one in four of the over-80s south of the border.

The Prime Minister told a No 10 news conference that every part of the UK Government, including the NHS and Armed Forces, was now working “absolutely flat out” to get the jabs into people’s arms.

The ambition is to get some 13m of the most vulnerable people in society vaccinated by mid-February.

“We in Government are now using every second of this lockdown to put that invisible shield around the elderly and the vulnerable in the form of vaccination and so to begin to bring this crisis to an end,” declared the Prime Minister from a lectern with the slogan used in the first lockdown of “stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives”.

The latest figures underlined what Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, described as a “really serious emergency”.

In the past 24 hours, there has been a record 60,918 daily cases across the UK, meaning more than 1m people have now had the disease. The daily death toll was put at 830.

The press conference heard that in England one in 900 people had the virus in November, the figure was now one in 50.

Prof Whitty urged people to “seriously buy into” observing the new restrictions, noting: “If we did not do all the things all of us must now do, if people don’t take the stay at home[message] seriously, the risk at this point in time, in the middle of winter with this new variant, is extraordinarily high.”

The medical expert also stressed the importance of vaccinating groups of people in the right order, saying it was necessary to follow the recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

“The reason for that is that that ordering means that we will have the maximum impact on the disease because the people that are by far the highest risk of dying will be vaccinated first.

“By doing it in that way, whatever speed we do, the mortality benefits will be front-loaded and what we’ll first see is a reduction in mortality over time, and then after that there will be a slowing of the pressure of Covid on the NHS, but that will take longer. Those two will not happen at the same rate.”

Prof Whitty also noted that Covid-19 would, like flu, not go away and while it could be controlled, might, nonetheless, mean some restrictions may continue to be needed next winter.

Meanwhile, in a televised response to Mr Johnson’s lockdown announcement on Monday, Sir Keir Starmer stressed his party supported the new measures being imposed and would back them in a Commons vote today.

But the Labour leader made clear the Opposition would continue to scrutinise the PM where MPs believed he was failing in his response to the Covid-19 crisis.

“The British people have sacrificed so much but, thanks to the dedication and brilliance of our scientists, there is hope of a way out of this nightmare.”

Calling on the country to “recapture the spirit” of the beginning of the pandemic, he said: “That means using this lockdown to establish a massive, immediate, and round-the-clock vaccination programme to deliver millions of doses a week by the end of the month in every village and town, every high street and every GP surgery.”

Sir Keir added: “This is now a race between the virus and the vaccine. And if we pull together as a nation, we can win.”