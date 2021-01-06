NEW statistics have revealed that more than 2,200 racist incidents have been reported in Scottish schools in the last three years.
The data, obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats shows the extent of reported incidents in schools.
READ MORE: Thousands of racist incidents reported in Scottish schools
The Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights (CRER) has called for the Scottish Government to introduce compulsory recording of racist incidents and has warned the statistics could just be "the tip of the iceburg".
The Scottish Government has also been urged to do more in order to prevent racist incidents taking place in the first place.
The data, obtained through Freedom of Information rules, has been collected at local authority level.
West Lothian, Highland and Falkirk councils did not reply to the Freedom of Information requests, according to the Lib Dems.
See the level of racist incidents reported in your area below
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment