NEW statistics have revealed that more than 2,200 racist incidents have been reported in Scottish schools in the last three years.

The data, obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats shows the extent of reported incidents in schools.

The Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights (CRER) has called for the Scottish Government to introduce compulsory recording of racist incidents and has warned the statistics could just be "the tip of the iceburg".

The Scottish Government has also been urged to do more in order to prevent racist incidents taking place in the first place.

The data, obtained through Freedom of Information rules, has been collected at local authority level.

West Lothian, Highland and Falkirk councils did not reply to the Freedom of Information requests, according to the Lib Dems.

