SCHOOL pupils who will be stuck at home during the most recent lockdown will be able to watch BBC TV to enhance their education, it has been announced.

The BBC has said it will deliver the “biggest education offer in its history” for school pupils - who won't return to school until February 1 in Scotland.

The move comes after Nicola Sturgeon put Scotland into a stay-at-home lockdown, with schools closed to most pupils in the country.

But from Monday, CBBC will offer three hours of primary school programming from 9am, while BBC Two will support pupils studying for their GCSEs with at least two hours of dedicated programming each weekday.

Educational programmes such as Our School, Celebrity Supply Teacher, Horrible Histories, Art Ninja and Operation Ouch will all be broadcast.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “Ensuring children across the UK have the opportunity to continue to follow the appropriate core parts of their nation’s school curriculum has been a key priority for the BBC throughout this past year.

“Education is absolutely vital – the BBC is here to play its part and I’m delighted that we have been able to bring this to audiences so swiftly.”

The BBC is bringing its biggest ever education offer from Monday 11 January: 📚 @CBBC will have a three-hour block of primary school programming from 9am. 📚 @BBCTwo will cater for secondary students with at least two hours of content each weekday.

Additional content will also be available on the red button and online.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The BBC has helped the nation through some of the toughest moments of the last century, and for the next few weeks it will help our children learn whilst we stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.

“This will be a lifeline to parents and I welcome the BBC playing its part.”

Meanwhile, 'The Body Coach' Joe Wicks is set to restart his online PE lessons from next week, after they were a big hit with families during the first lockdown in March.

His live sessions will be broadcast on his YouTube channel at 9am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, providing an opportunity for families to keep active while stuck in the house.

He wrote in an instagram post: "We all need this for our mental health more than ever and exercising can help."