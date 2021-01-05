James Bond star Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65, several hours after her publicist incorrectly announced her death.

The actress, who starred as Stacey Sutton opposite Sir Roger Moore in his final Bond film, A View To A Kill, was at the centre of a bizarre turn of events this week.

On Monday, her representative announced she was still alive, not long after being quoted as saying she was dead.

Mike Pingel, Roberts’ publicist, confirmed on Tuesday she had died on Monday evening at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

Her partner of 18 years, Lance O’Brien, was told of the death by the hospital, Mr Pingel added.

He said her cause of death was from a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream.

Premature news of Roberts’ death emerged on Sunday when Mr Pingel was quoted by US website TMZ.

The outlet had quotes from Mr O’Brien and tributes were paid on social media to Roberts.

It appears Mr O’Brien incorrectly thought she had died and informed Mr Pingel, who shared the mistaken information with the media.

Mr Pingel later said Roberts was actually still alive at 10am local time (6pm GMT) on Monday.

TMZ previously reported Roberts had collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24 and was admitted to hospital.

Mr O’Brien appeared to find out Roberts was still alive during an interview US news show Inside Edition, as he answered a phone call from the hospital on camera.

He broke down in tears at the news and said: “I’m so happy.”

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Roberts grew up in New York before moving to Hollywood in 1977 in search of fame.

Her chance came when she replaced Shelley Hack in TV series Charlie’s Angels, becoming the third Angel alongside Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.

Following her appearance in 1985’s A View To A Kill, she was nominated for a Golden Raspberry award for worst actress.