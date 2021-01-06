The daughter of Kay Ullrich says she is “heartbroken” at the death of her mother.

Shelley Jofre, a BBC editor, paid an emotional tribute to the former SNP MSP online and thanked the staff at Ayrshire Hospice, Marie Curie, Bourtreehill Medical Practice and NHS Ayrshire and Arran for “all their care and support”.

Ms Ullrich was an MSP for the West of Scotland from 1999-2003 and before that was a social worker.

Ms Jofre said: “We are heartbroken at the death of our mum/nana, Kay Ullrich, and would like to thank you for all the warm and loving tributes. They mean so much at this difficult time.

“We’d also like to thank the amazing team of carers and medical staff from Ayrshire Hospice, Marie Curie Scotland, Bourtreehill Medical Practice, NHS Ayrshire and Arran Urgent Care Service and 1st Homecare Irvine for all their care and support in mum’s final weeks at home.

READ MORE: 'Devastated' Sturgeon pays tribute to MSP who signed her up to SNP

“As a social worker, politician, and campaigner for the elderly, mum spent her life trying to make things better for others. I know how grateful she was to have this brilliant team of (mostly) women helping her to end her days in comfort at home surrounded by family.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the tributes to Ms Ullrich earlier this week with the current SNP leader encouraged to sign up to join as a 16-year-old thanks to Ms Ullrich back in the 1980s.