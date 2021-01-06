SCOTTISH Labour has called for answers from Jeane Freeman after NHS staff were left waiting in a queue outside a hospital for hours after vaccination staff did not show up.

Dozens of staff were reportedly left to queue outside Glasgow Royal Infirmary for more than two and a half hours to receive the coronavirus vaccine, after an “administration error” - despite freezing winter temperatures.

Scottish Labour has called on Jeane Freeman to explain why this was allowed to happen, explain what impact it had on patient care at the Royal Infirmary, and to provide a guarantee that similar scenes will not be repeated throughout the country.

NHS bosses have issued an apology for the error and confirmed that missed appointments will be rescheduled this week.

Scottish Labour health and social care spokesperson Monica Lennon said: “It is simply unacceptable that scores of NHS staff were left queueing outside in the cold for hours, and well into the evening.

“Frontline hospital staff who had appointments were left in conditions hazardous to their own health and detained from carrying out their duties in the hospital for hours.

“There is no priority greater than the vaccination programme, and that is why it is essential that Jeane Freeman gives a guarantee to the people of Scotland that such scenes will not be repeated across the country in the coming months.

NHS workers queuing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine

“It’s time for Jeane Freeman to get to grips with the vaccination programme, publish daily figures on the number of vaccinations available and administered, and ensure that our NHS staff do not pay the price of a bungled rollout.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "We sincerely apologise to anyone who was unable to receive their COVID-19 vaccination this morning at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

"Unfortunately due to a scheduling error, vaccination staff were not on-site to provide vaccinations this morning. We are sorry for this mistake.

"We are making arrangements for those who have missed their appointment to be offered another appointment this afternoon or another appointment this week.”