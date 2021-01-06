Scots have been warned to expect snow and ice in the coming days with a yellow weather warning issued for the whole of the country by the Met Office.
Forecasters say that wintery flurries will arrive this afternoon around 3pm and last until Friday in the north.
The warning stetches from the borders to Shetland, and travellers have been told to expect disruption on roads and railways.
People should also be aware of icy patches on paths, pavements and bicycle lanes.
The Met Office Tweeted: "A band of sleet & snow will arrive across NW (northwest) Scotland today and move southeastwards across most parts of Scotland overnight, clearing south Thursday morning."
The yellow warning is extended to cover much of the UK on Thursday, before the cold snap eases on Friday.
By the end of the week, icy drifts will be confined to the north and parts of Aberdeenshire, along with the northern isles.
