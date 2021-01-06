The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland has risen by more than 2,000 during the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

Fresh data on the extent of the pandemic released by the Scottish Government shows that 2,039 have been been confirmed to be infected with the virus since Tuesday. 

During that time 68 people who have tested positive have died. 

A total of 1384 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, with 95 being treated in intensive care.

Nicola Sturgeon announced on Monday that Scotland would enter a new national lockdown to help curb the surging spread of a mutant strain of the virus.

Total confirmed cases since the pandemic began now stand at 141,066, while 4,701 people have died who have tested positive as at 6 January.

The Scottish Government statistics showed that 17,562 positive tests had been reported, with 11.8% of them returning a positive result. 