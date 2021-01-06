THE departure from lockdown would take time and not be a “big bang” but a “gradual unwrapping” of the restrictions, Boris Johnson has told MPs.

Addressing a recalled House of Commons from its Christmas break, the Prime Minister made clear the surge in the highly infectious Covid-19 variant meant there was no choice but to issue a new stay-at-home message.

Mr Johnson told MPs there was now a race between the spread of the virus and the delivery of vaccines to the most vulnerable.

England’s lockdown came into force this morning and MPs will vote this evening to retrospectively approve it. There is no expectation they will seek to block the new restrictions.

Mr Johnson said: “Our emergence from the lockdown cocoon will not be a big bang but a gradual unwrapping.

“That is why the legislation this House will vote on later today runs until March 31, not because we expect the full national lockdown to continue until then but to allow a steady, controlled and evidence-led move down through the tiers on a regional basis.”

The PM told MPs there would be “continuous review” of the measures with a statutory requirement to look at them every fortnight and a legal obligation to remove them if they are no longer necessary.

“We are in a tough final stretch, made only tougher by the new variant,” he declared.

“After the marathon of last year we are indeed now in a sprint, a race to vaccinate the vulnerable faster than the virus can reach them. Every needle in every arm makes a difference.”

Despite calls from Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to stay away from the Chamber and participate remotely, the Conservative benches were well attended. The SNP benches in contrast appeared completely bare as it seemed most Nationalist MPs were attending the session virtually.

Mr Johnson faces pressure from some Conservatives to ease the lockdown as soon as possible and while some 55 Tory MPs rebelled last month over the tier systems, the number of rebels in tonight’s vote is expected to be much lower.

Nonetheless, former Conservative Chief Whip Mark Harper, who chairs the Covid Recovery Group[CRG] of lockdown sceptics, used a newspaper article to call for a “substantial relaxation” of restrictions as soon as the four top priority groups had been vaccinated.

Fellow CRG member Steve Baker said: “Once the most vulnerable have been vaccinated, draconian restrictions must be substantially removed.”

In the chamber, Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, called for Commons votes at the end of January and February on whether the restrictions should continue.

Mr Johnson made clear there would be “substantial opportunities for relaxing the restrictions” before the end of March.

Sir Keir Starmer backed the restrictions, describing the situation the country faced was “perhaps the darkest moment of the pandemic”.

He explained: “The virus is out of control, over a million people in England now have Covid, the number of hospital admissions is rising, tragically so are the numbers of people dying.

“And it’s only the early days of January and the NHS is under huge strain. In those circumstances, tougher restrictions are necessary.

“We will support them, we will vote for them and urge everybody to comply with the new rules – stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives.”

But the Labour leader attacked the Government ‘s handling of the pandemic, saying the third lockdown was “not just bad luck, it’s not inevitable, it follows a pattern” of the Government being slow to respond.

Ian Blackford for the SNP urged the UK Government “to act in a timely manner” and also suggested it had repeatedly been behind the curve in tackling the virus.

“People across these islands have entered into this new year feeling a mix hope and fear; hope that the vaccine will finally end this terrible pandemic but real fear too about the increased cases, hospital admissions and sadly the lives lost.”

The Highland MP went on: “This phase of the pandemic is now a race, a race to supress the virus and a race to vaccinate our most vulnerable but if we are asking people for one last effort, if we are asking them to endure weeks of lockdown then they need more clarity, they need protection and they need financial support.

“Most importantly, the UK Government has to act in a timely manner,” declared Mr Blackford.

He added: “Nobody would say that this Prime Minister is one step ahead of tomorrow or acts and shows leadership in dealing with this health pandemic.

“The PM was slow to act in the spring of 2020, slow in the autumn and here again, reacts after the events to the threats that we all face.”

But Mr Johnson talked up how the whole of the UK had benefited from the “strength of the Treasury” and the vaccine roll-out was due to “our UK NHS”.