Following a break over the festive period, the Scottish Government's daily coronavirus briefings are soon due to start up again.

The televised press conferences led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon were largely put on pause at the end of December.

READ MORE: Cases surge by more than 2,000 in 24 hours again

Yesterday, however, Ms Sturgeon did appear alongside national clinical director Jason Leitch to provide an update - following the news that Scotland would be placed into a lockdown with restrictions more like those from March.

Under the new rules Scots must stay at home unless they have an essential purpose such as shopping for food, accessing medical services or helping a vulnerable person.

In the main, through Christmas and the New Year the usual daily briefings have not taken place – over the bank holidays some coronavirus data was also paused, with the latest death figures, hospitalisations and cases per area not published temporarily.

All data – deaths, cases, cases per area, hospitalisations and positivity rate – is now being published daily and from tomorrow the First Minister will start presenting briefings again.

READ MORE: Take-home Naloxone kits to be given to high-risk drug users 'to save lives'

Briefings typically take place on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with an update on each area’s coronavirus level given to the Scottish Parliament on a Tuesday afternoon and First Minister’s Questions held on a Thursday afternoon when Holyrood is sitting.

With the Parliament in recess until January 8, the schedule for briefings is therefore:

Thursday January 7 – 12.15

Friday January 8 – 12.15

Monday January 11 – 12.15

Tuesday January 12 – statement to Scottish Parliament

Wednesday January 13 – 12.15

Thursday January 14 – FMQs, 12.20

Friday January 15 – 12.15

This list may be subject to change. Who will appear at each briefing is also yet to be confirmed.

As always the briefings will be viewable on the Scottish Government’s social media channels, the BBC Scotland channel and followed in The Herald's live blog.